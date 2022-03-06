After a devastating surge in January and February, COVID-19 cases are decreasing. Daily case reports have fallen more than 90% from their peak. So, what does all this mean for our children and teens?

A recent Institute for Health Metrics model estimates that around 73% of Americans have some immunity to the omicron variant. This is good news; however, there is still much to think about with COVID-19 as this country mourns close to 1 million deaths from this virus. More than 40 children have been hospitalized here in Lancaster, and we continue to see multisystem inflammatory syndrome and long-haul COVID-19 in kids and teens.

The positive news is that we have learned a great deal about this virus in the last two years and have made huge progress in vaccination, treatment modalities and risk mitigation.

What does it mean that we are transitioning from pandemic to endemic? This means that COVID-19 will become regional and seasonal, hopefully in predictable cycles. Endemic does not mean that we do not need protections such as masking or vaccination, but it does mean that during low prevalence times we can relieve ourselves of some of the restrictions and worry.

Beyond the pandemic, our biggest concern is the mental health crisis we are seeing in the pediatric population. It was brewing before the pandemic, and has gotten worse — aggravated by the uncertainty of the times.

What should we as a community, and as parents do next?

Let’s start by talking about masking. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced that masks are no longer required in regions that are labeled “green,” such as Lancaster County. It is time to “unmask,” but before we do, we should be mindful of a few things.

Masks have been shown to prevent transmission of respiratory viruses including COVID-19. Children ages 0-4 years are unable to get vaccinated, and along with immunocompromised people, they should be considered an at-risk population. And many children and teens may feel more secure in a mask, especially since we have been telling them for the last two years that masks help keep them safe.

Schools can go mask optional but should encourage mask normalization for several reasons:

— A student or adult may have an immunocompromised family member or a small child living with them.

— They may have a runny nose or cough and want to protect others.

— Kindergartners through second graders have never been without masks and may feel overwhelmed.

— It is possible masks could be required again if there is another surge in the future.

No one should be bullied, judged or teased for choosing to continue to wear a mask.

Mask-wearing should continue when there is the possibility that the person could be around anyone who is immunocompromised. For that reason, you will see masking continue in medical facilities.

Parents of newborn babies should continue to be very careful about avoiding exposure to anyone who may be sick. Visitors should wash their hands prior to holding the baby and wear a mask while they are in close contact.

Things parents should know

Beyond masking here are some other things parents should know as we move into the new normal.

— Gathering in groups, especially if fully vaccinated, is considered worth the risk for the mental health benefits it provides. In other words, we want our patients to participate in concerts, proms, sporting events and graduations.

— Plans for summer camps, vacations, etc., can and should move forward with certain precautions in place — including vaccination and pre-arrival testing when indicated.

— Parents should continue to seek as much outdoor time as possible for their children, as it has been shown to decrease viral transmission, boost immunity and improve mental health

— If your child is sick, with any symptoms, keep them home and observe; if symptoms do not resolve in 24 hours or if there is a fever, then seek out COVID-19 testing whether it be an at home test or through a medical facility. Schools should be accommodating to parents who are doing the right thing by keeping their child home to ensure they are not developing serious illness.

— If your child has COVID-19 or has recovered from COVID-19 recently, be alert for any return of symptoms, especially fever, chest pain or shortness of breath. If this occurs, please seek medical attention immediately.

— Due to the risk of myocarditis, it is recommended that children and teens ease back into physical activity after COVID-19 infection. Intense activity should be delayed for two weeks following recovery.

— If your child is eligible for vaccination and has not received it yet, we encourage you to have them do so. The vaccines are safe, and moving forward as we go from pandemic to endemic, the vaccines will provide protection from severe illness and hospitalization.

— We are hopeful that a COVID-19 vaccine for ages 6 months to 4 years will soon be available. Please stay tuned for further communication about its approval, use, side effects and availability.

— Many children are behind on their regular vaccines due to limitations created by COVID-19 or efforts to get COVID-19 vaccinated. Please check with your pediatric provider to see if your child is up to date.

— If your child is showing signs of anxiety or depression, please seek out care. These problems are very treatable with therapy, lifestyle changes and sometimes medication. Consider consulting a mental health professional or your pediatric provider for guidance on helping your child.

Above all else, we need to remain flexible and up to date. No one knows entirely what is coming in the future. New variants, improved vaccines and increased vaccination rates are just a few things that have the ability to drastically change circumstances.

I am optimistic that the upcoming months will feel slightly normal again, and that we all will be able to enjoy our families without the burden of COVID-19. I am so impressed with the way my patients and their families have shown resilience, repeatedly making lemonade out of lemons and extending kindness to all.

