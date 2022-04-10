When I was in my early 20s, I was called to serve three small churches in the southeastern corner of Virginia. It was a very rural area where the main crop was tobacco, and African Americans were the primary field hands that worked for farm owners, sharing every ounce of labor they possessed. It was the early 1960s, and the order of the day was segregation. In many instances, both Black and white were extremely poor, and health care and education followed suit.

Given my youth and lack of experience, I was completely surprised when a young Black man came to my door and asked me to go with him to his granddaddy’s house where, he said, the old man was dying. I got in his car, and he drove down the paved road to an intersection where he turned on a dirt road on which we remained for the rest of the trip. His grandfather’s house was located in the middle of a field adjacent to an old tobacco barn, which looked like it was about to collapse. As we drove toward the front porch of the house, I could see a group of men smoking cigarettes in the front yard. As we exited the car, the young man told the group gathered in the front that he had “fetched” the preacher and that everyone needed to go inside.

As I entered the house, I could see a small table with four chairs covered with an old oilcloth tablecloth and bowls filled with every food you could imagine. The young man took me into a small bedroom and introduced me to his older sister, Linda-May, who was standing by the bed holding the hand of her grandfather. She thanked me for coming and asked if I would say a prayer for her granddaddy. Her brother immediately said, “Y’all be quiet now; the preacher’s gonna pray!” I suddenly felt nervous and didn’t know what to say. The first words out of my mouth sort of stumbled as I mumbled, “Dear God, give me the words of comfort here so that this family can feel your presence and praise your blessing for the life of this dear man.” And then it seemed that my tongue got stuck, and I couldn’t say “Amen.” There was a long moment of silence, and Linda-May finally said, “Amen!” I felt terrible, as if I had failed this family, yet the sister and brother turned to me and thanked me profusely for my prayer. Then someone in the crowd started singing, “Amazing Grace,” and everybody joined in singing until the final verse of the hymn, and silence fell over the room.

No one said a word until Linda-May quietly whispered, “Granddaddy’s gone,” and the crowd wailed in silence.

Without a warning, her brother ran to the single window in the room and threw it open, and the group moaned its approval. I was stunned at this happening and had no idea what was going on. Something in me said I should know why he opened the window, but the best I could do was to relate it to the warmth of the room and the need for more ventilation; yet my explanation seemed inadequate to reliably answer my question.

It was not until my trip home that I had the courage to ask the young man why he opened the window. His answer made me feel stupid, and certainly inadequate as a preacher who would be expected to know these things. The young man responded, “Gosh, preacher, I guess you white folk don’t know that when a person dies, their soul comes out from their body and immediately goes to heaven to be with God.”

I was ashamed and wondered what he must have thought of me. He paid me the compliment with having the privilege to evoking God’s presence with his grandfather, and yet I was ignorant about his action to release his granddaddy’s soul to be with God. I apologized to him for my lack of understanding, and he responded by saying, “Hey, preacher, you are new here, too new to understand our ways. It won’t be long before you know us, and I am so happy this has been our first meeting.”

Our dialogue ended just about the time he pulled into my driveway. When I got into bed that evening, I felt a deep sense of gratitude. I knew that I had found a new friend and perhaps gained the trust of many in the Black community.

The preceding story happened in real time approximately 60 years ago, but my recollection of it happening is as fresh to me today as it was then. It was the kind of experience that “sticks with you,” and over the years I thought of it time and time again. The main thing that I questioned over and over was why after studying theology academically for a five-year period, and receiving two advanced degrees, I had seldom ever heard the word “soul” or any formal concept regarding its purpose or reality.

This seems to me so strange that, for hundreds of years, the Christian community had perpetuated the idea that human beings possessed a body that contained a fundamental part of themselves called “soul,” which was defined as an essential part of their spiritual nature. Yet I have heard so little about it in all of my professional training.

It was this experience that compelled me to think more intensively about the idea of “soul” and finally formulate my own belief about “soul.” I will share those ideas with you in my next article.

Robert Olson is a pastoral counselor and family therapist who specializes in geriatric issues.