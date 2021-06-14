The City of Lancaster announced last week the artist team that will work on the public art project from the Bloomberg Foundation Asphalt Art Initiative, in partnership with the SoWe Neighborhood Group and the Lancaster Housing Opportunity Partnership (recently renamed Tenfold).

A project team including site neighbors, art professionals and a public advisory board member have selected artist Fern Dannis, along with Peter Barber of Two Dudes Painting Co., to create an artful intersection in the Cabbage Hill section of the SoWe neighborhood in Lancaster City.

In 2020, Lancaster was one of 16 cities awarded $20,000 from the Bloomberg Foundation to create street murals and engage in other creative ways to improve pedestrian safety while enhancing public spaces.

The intersection of West Strawberry, South Mulberry, and West Vine Streets in the Cabbage Hill neighborhood is the site for the planned street mural. Work on the project will take place over the summer, with final painting work set for Sept. 11.

The work is called an artful intersection, referring both to the project's mission of beautifying and increasing the safety of an intersection and to the intersection of artists and community members who are connecting to collaborate on the creation of an artistic vision reflecting the values and identity of the neighborhood.

Cabbage Hill residents are encouraged to work with the artists to create a vision for the space.

Engagement with the public began earlier this month, and another vision session for the project is set for 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 26, at the parking lot of the former St. Joseph’s school on South Mulberry Street. At the meeting, residents will be able to vote on design ideas and view drawings. Masks are encouraged for anyone not yet vaccinated against COVID-19.

Community members can visit engage.cityoflancasterpa.com to complete the Artful Intersection: Cabbage Hill Survey and see more information on the project. Additional ideas can be sent to Fern Dannis (fern.dannis@gmail.com) or Yarlyn Rosario (yrosario@cityoflancasterpa.com) by June 26.