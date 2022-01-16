Some may think the etiquette rules of the past are old-fashioned and no longer matter. Annie Ahm Hartley, etiquette consultant, founder and owner of Lancaster Modern Etiquette, would disagree. She believes the formal rules and the manners used to carry them out play an important role in today’s society.

“Etiquette is not only about using the correct fork, it’s also about courtesy, civility, how you present yourself and treat others,” says Hartley.

Born and raised in the Dominican Republic, she was fortunate to travel abroad with exposure to different cultures. Finding manners differ worldwide, she discovered they all had one thing in common: kindness.

Teaching etiquette skills became a passion which led to her certification as an Etiquette Consultant at The Etiquette Institute, St. Louis, Missouri, and Charleston School of Protocol and Etiquette, Charleston, South Carolina.

In 2020, Hartley started Lancaster Modern Etiquette with in-person and virtual classes for children, preteens, teens and adults. Virtual classes were part of her action plan even before the pandemic.

“I enjoy teaching social skills to help others have great relationships. The way you act and behave leaves a lasting impression,” says Hartley.

Classes are held at the locations of organizations, businesses, clubs or schools who host them.

Dining with dignity

A popular class for children and teens is Dine with Style, which teaches social dining etiquette. Participants learn skills such as how to set a table, hold utensils, eat tricky foods, table manners and conversation.

Megan Goodling, Lititz resident, is happy her boys, Chase and Tyler, took the class hosted by Bent Creek Country Club last November. She said not only did the class reinforce manners she and her husband, Brad, try to teach, but the boys learned new skills.

“It was great because I learned how to set the table,” says 9-year-old Chase. “If your knife was facing the wrong way in olden days that means you are enemies . . . that was cool!’”

Tyler, 8, says it was fun to learn about keeping your napkin on your lap and elbows off the table.

Menus for the dining class typically include bread, soup, entree, side dish and dessert prepared by the host’s dining staff.

Members of the Cedar Cliff High School varsity and junior varsity basketball teams also took the social etiquette dining class. Tigh Savercool, head varsity coach, was excited to offer the class to the players. (Ten varsity and 10 junior varsity players attended.)

“The class far exceeded my expectations,” says Savercool. He believes it was an excellent tool for their future toolbox to handle business, formal or casual dining.

Held at Vito’s Italian Restaurant, Lemoyne, he says Hartley connected the class to life experiences in various settings.

“The class taught us a valuable life lesson,” says Talan Shultz, a junior varsity player. “It was a great experience. I wasn’t sure what to expect, but I learned things like which water glass to drink from, how to pass food to other people, and how to eat correctly with a fork and knife.”

Varsity player Tyler Houser was surprised to learn how different it was to properly eat each dish in a meal. He says the team had a lot of fun and thinks the class was helpful for everyone.

Savercool recommends the class not just for sports teams, but any youth group.

Hartley and husband Michael live in Manheim Township with daughters Julie, 8, and Emily, 6.

“I love hearing from parents who tell me how proud their children are to show off their new skills. And from older clients about how they apply what they’ve learned in all situations,” says Hartley.