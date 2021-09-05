On Jan. 18, Mariann, my significant other, and I arrived in Singapore for the start of a four-week cruise through Southeast Asia.

The cruise was two two-week, back-to-back cruises. We would start in Singapore, sail for two weeks and return to Singapore. Then we’d stay on the ship to begin the second part of the cruise, which would end in Hong Kong, where we would fly home to Philadelphia.

Our first stop on our cruises was Kota Kinabalu in Borneo, Malaysia. The temperature was 95 degrees with high humidity. We left Borneo and sailed to Hong Kong. When we arrived in Hong Kong, it was a slightly rainy day with overcast skies. Before our disembarkation, it was announced that Hong Kong declared an emergency because of the coronavirus. All schools and businesses would be closed for two weeks. We were still able to tour a very modern city. When we returned to the ship, we were met by masked crew members with portable thermometers.

We departed Hong Kong and continued our cruise to Vietnam, where we visited Nha Trang and Ho Chi Minh City. Then it was on to the Philippines, where we visited Manila. At each port, we were met by masked crew members and masked officials. We left the Philippines and proceeded to Singapore to overnight and continue our second part of the cruise.

The day before our arrival in Singapore, we received an email from the cruise company, stating that our next cruise had changes in our itinerary due to coronavirus restrictions. Japan and the island of Okinawa were removed from the cruise itinerary and replaced with the Philippines. To make matters worse, instead of leaving from Hong Kong at the end of the second cruise, we were told we would be leaving from Singapore because of new restrictions in Hong Kong.

This led to frantic calls by passengers on the ship who were taking a back-to-back cruise, and people already in Singapore preparing to start their cruise the next day.

We sailed to Ho Chi Minh City and Hue. We were then preparing to sail to Hanoi when we received news that Hanoi refused our request to dock because our last cruise had stopped in Hong Kong. We were now rerouted to Bangkok, Thailand, and then on to Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia.

On the morning before our arrival into Thailand, we received a notice that we were refused admittance to both Thailand and the Philippines, and that our cruise was aborted. We were informed that we were returning to Singapore a week earlier than scheduled.

We were seriously thinking about staying the week in Singapore and keeping our original air flight.

I was in the lobby watching lines of people trying to get to phones or computers to change their reservations, when I talked to one of the ship officers. I told him that I was seriously thinking of staying the week on the cruise line’s dollar, but wasn’t sure what to do. I asked him what he would do, and he said, “If I were you, I would get out as soon as possible.”

With that push, we went back to our stateroom, and after many hours on the phone, we were able to book a flight back to the United States. Finally boarding the plane, it took us 30 hours to arrive in Philadelphia.

As far as I know, we were the last cruise ship to be allowed into Singapore before their lockdown.

The author lives in Lancaster.

