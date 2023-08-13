A dream was born in 1962 while watching a documentary about the first supercarrier, the USS Forrestal. Limited real estate to launch and land. Jet planes on the flight deck accelerated up to 3 Gs by aircraft catapult and decelerated by arresting gear upon landing. It captured my imagination — the speed and singular experience that I wanted, to join the ranks of the few people in the world to experience a carrier launch.

The war in Vietnam was escalating, the draft would conscript 2.2 million men over time. As a 1965 high school graduate, I could roll the dice — see if my number was selected for military service or enlist. So, I joined the Navy to approximate my dream of being in the same space to observe that catapulting moment — the G forces, the adrenaline rush, the death-defying experience of being launched into the wild blue yonder.

I could not know that five years later the USS Forrestal would be my away-home until a fire almost destroyed it in the Gulf of Tonkin. One hundred thirty-four men perished and 160 were injured that day — brave men who fought the fire and who acted valiantly to save the lives of their fellow shipmates. We fought hard to live on that hot July day, way back in 1967. Our cruise was cut short, a nightmare replacing a dream.

By 1969, I was back off the coast of Vietnam, 100 miles from my younger brother, who was in the 101st Airborne, in country, and navigating the dark and dangerous jungles northwest of Da Nang. Two brothers in a war zone, 8,500 miles from home.

I’d had months of hazardous duty on the flight deck, observing jets and smaller transport planes catapulting off the USS Kitty Hawk. Most were war-bound with rockets, missiles and bombs, while the smaller planes transported cargo and personnel to shore based facilities.

Occasionally a senior mechanic would be flown to Da Nang to repair battle-fatigued planes so they could safely return to the carrier. I wondered if my turn would ever come. I was on my final cruise, with not much time left. After all, I joined the Navy hoping desperately that I would be catapulted off a carrier. My dream was fading quickly.

Then, in the early morning in April of 1969, my commanding officer approached me and said, “Your brother has been wounded in action and was being medevaced to Cam Ranh Bay, South Vietnam.” I had 30 minutes before wheels-up if I wanted to see my brother. I was shocked, dazed, confused. All I could think about was my brother.

I grabbed my ditty bag and ran for the flight deck.

The C-2A COD (carrier-onboard-delivery) aircraft was already warming up. Scrambling, I heard the final words of the crew chief: “Remove all potential missiles, hats, glasses and cigarettes from your person. Attach your seat harness. Watch the lighting system, put your head between your legs and prepare for launch. When the light turns green, you’re pulling several Gs.”

They don’t call it breakneck speed for nothing — zero to 140 mph in 2 to 3 seconds. With my body jerking wildly, my arms and legs went horizontal, my eyeballs protruding, a feeling of euphoria engulfing my body which had no volition of its own. The seat harness was doing its job, but those “potential missiles” were flying all over the place.

Though the flight to Da Nang was short, the journey down to Cam Ranh Bay was fraught with danger and challenges. But that is for a future story.

I finally located my brother rolling down the sidewalk in a wheelchair with wounds serious enough to earn him a trip back home.

Our embrace was one of love and relief. It was a time to be grateful, a time to reminisce, a time to laugh and cry, a time to be done with war.

I often think that if my brother had not stepped in front of those bullets, my dream to be catapulted, would never have come true.

Outside forces, people in our lives, good luck, bad luck — all ingredients for making a dream come true. Never give up on your dreams!

The author lives in Lititz.

