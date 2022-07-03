The Fourth of July marks the celebration of the birth of American independence. A federal holiday since 1870, Independence Day traces its history back to 1776, when the Continental Congress voted in favor of independence and delegates from the 13 colonies adopted our Declaration of Independence.

A total of 56 statesmen signed the document, representing the 13 colonies. The official signed parchment copy of the Declaration is on permanent display at the National Archives in Washington, D.C.

The famous preamble of the Declaration states, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men (people) are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

From early times until present day, Fourth of July celebrations typically have included parades, concerts, picnics, fireworks and more. The Stars and Stripes are on display and red, white and blue are the predominant colors of the day.

Also memorable on July 4: Two U.S. presidents died on July 4, 1826, John Adams and Thomas Jefferson. President James Monroe died on July 4, 1831. One president, Calvin Coolidge, was born on July 4, 1872.

American volunteerism

America is known for its spirit of volunteerism. Benjamin Franklin formed the first volunteer fire department in 1736 and some of our most well-known American charitable organizations were founded in the 1800s.

The French political scientist Alexis de Tocqueville traveled through the United States in the 1830s, and was impressed by the tendency of Americans to form voluntary associations to accomplish community goals.

United Way has named our highest level of giving after M. de Tocqueville.

Please visit our website at uwlanc.galaxydigital.com/need for a variety of volunteer opportunities throughout Lancaster County.

State Rep. Mike Sturla’s Back to School Event on Sunday, Aug. 7, has a number of different volunteer needs, including face painters, hair artists and translators, as well as opportunities for greeting and directing families, moving supplies and setting up/tearing down stations at Clipper Stadium. Most opportunities are family-friendly.

We will be publishing several larger volunteer opportunities in the coming weeks. Please watch for details to come.

To find other opportunities or register your organization’s volunteer needs, visit uwlanc.org/volunteer.

Barbara Zercher is the director of stewardship for the United Way of Lancaster County.