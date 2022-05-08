Today is Mother’s Day, and I have been thinking about my own mother. She left her earthly home at the age of 94 in 2008.

She was blessed with a sharp and active mind until she suffered a stroke shortly before her death. She could play Scrabble with the best!

I am in my early 80s, the eldest of three sisters. Today I looked at my hands and thought, “these are my mother’s hands.” The long fingers bring back memories of my father, but there is clear evidence my hands are aging, even though they are still very functional.

Mother’s hands always seemed to be busy. As a young mother, she had three daughters and a husband to look after, preparing three meals a day.

There was also washing, ironing, baking and cleaning, as well as various pets and animals to feed. Keeping the large garden and flower beds weeded took a lot of time. The bird feeders often needed filling and letters to distant loved ones needed to be answered.

The garden produce was usually abundant, and so the canning season began. By the fall, the cellar shelves were filled with colorful jars ready for winter enjoyment.

Mother was also a gifted writer, and wrote many short stories and poems, and kept a daily diary. She was an avid reader and a woman of faith.

Mother loved to entertain, and many delicious meals were brought to our dining room table, served on china with cloth napkins. She played the piano and led the church choir for years. In later years, as a widow, she took up crocheting to pass the time.

All through these years my father worked equally hard; they were a team!

My parents were Joe and Ann Nies, and I was raised in Adamstown with my sisters, Gretta and Pam.

So today, it is not with sorrow that I look at my aging hands; it is with gratitude that they remind me of a mother I was blessed to have and remember with love.

The author lives in Denver.

If you know an interesting story, please write it in 600 words or less and send it to Mary Ellen Wright, LNP editorial department, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA, 17608-1328, email it to features@lnpnews.com. Please include your phone number and the name of the town you live in.