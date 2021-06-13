It was almost a year ago that my sister, Nancy, entered memory care at a local nursing center. Having endured Parkinson’s for over 15 years, it was time for her to have around-the-clock care. My other sister, Marty, and I visited her on a regular basis.

It wasn’t long until COVID-19 began to limit our visits. First, by only being able to see Nancy through a glass door and to talk with her on a cellphone with the aid of a staff member, and then not being able to visit her at all because of a shortage of staff to supervise the visits. The situation regressed even further when we were told that COVID-19 had actually invaded the memory care unit, exposing all the staff and residents to the deadly disease.

We, along with many, many other families became victims of COVID-19. It was hard enough to have a loved one deteriorating mentally and physically, much less to have the dreaded disease limit our interactions.

We were, however, graciously invited to phone into the memory unit to check on our sister’s condition. Every time we called, a staff member would patiently and kindly answer all our questions. I had a true sense that Nancy was safe and was being cared for with great love and kindness.

As COVID-19’s tentacles stretched out more and more, I was distraught that I wasn’t able to be with my sister, to sit by her or hold her hand. But, I continued to feel that Nancy was safe and was being cared for with great love and kindness.

By Christmas, I was at a loss of how I could express my love to Nancy. Old traditions of family get-togethers fell by the way “out of an abundance of caution.”

I finally came up with an idea that gave me great joy and peace. I decided to provide her with a warm, blue fleece blanket with her name monogrammed on it. In my mind, it became the “Nancy blanket!” I felt that it would not only keep her warm but would also create an identity for her, which she was quickly losing due to dementia. It was comforting to me to think of her being warm and cozy with that blanket over her as she slept.

Christmas came and went. January came and went. As February began, there was a rather abrupt change in her condition. We knew she would not be long for this world. Wearing full personal protective equipment, Marty and I were allowed into Nancy’s room for her final days. There, we sang, listened to music, prayed and said our goodbyes. Her “Nancy blanket” was covering her. Even though our time together was fraught with tears, I found joy in watching the nurses and hospice lovingly attend to her every need. She passed away into eternity early in the morning on Feb. 11.

Later, as we contemplated collecting her personal items from the room, my brother-in-law informed me that one of the nurses had taken him aside and told him that she had felt a special affection for my sister and was grieving. She asked if it would be possible for her to choose something of Nancy’s as a remembrance. He was greatly touched by her request and, of course, said yes.

The nurse chose the “Nancy blanket.” It has given me great joy and happiness to know that not only did the nurse have a special affection for my sister, but also that she had requested a remembrance and that she had chosen the “Nancy blanket.” Now, I can think of that nurse holding a sweet memory of my sister in her heart, staying warm and cozy, wrapped up in the “Nancy blanket” after putting in a long day keeping her patients safe and caring for them with great love and kindness, just like she did for my sister, Nancy.

Love lives on. Thank you, Lord!

The author lives in Manheim. Her sister, Nancy Newcomer, died in February.

