I grew up in Elburn, Illinois, a village of 600 people, surrounded by farms, that was the market town for farms where corn was the primary crop and pigs the primary livestock.

My birth certificate says I was born in Copley Hospital in Aurora, Illinois, in 1936, and my passport application said the same thing. Growing up, I had no reason to think otherwise, since that was the nearest major hospital, about a 15-mile drive by the main highways, and where I later had two stays for removal of my tonsils and appendix.

But I was in my 50s when I learned that was not exactly true. I discovered the real story when my mother died.

After her burial in the family plot in the cemetery at the south end of Elburn — a cemetery that appeared in the movie “Harry and Tonto” — our family gathered in the basement of the home in St. Charles that my parents built and lived in after Dad retired and before moving to a nearby continuing-care community.

The house was then owned by Malcolm, the older of my two brothers, but the basement still was as our parents had built it, complete with a area of wooden storage shelves where Mother had carefully filed away years of family treasures.

As we sat there discussing family matters, Malcolm disappeared among those shelves and returned with a small clipping from the Elburn weekly newspaper, saying, “I don’t think you ever knew this.”

To my surprise it was a story that my mother, aided by my father, had given birth to a baby boy in the farmyard on the highway to Aurora. To say I was surprised would be an understatement, but upon reflection, my surprise was joined by the thought that I wish I had known about this when I was young. In those days — the 1940s and ’50s — if a kid left a door open when going out or coming into the house, someone would holler, “Close the door—were you born in a barn?” and I could have answered “No, a barnyard.”

Recently, however, I did find an opportunity to use my unusual birth story when the hostess at a party challenged us to a game where each player wrote down three thing about themselves, one of which was not true. Needless to say, when I wrote down “born in a farmyard,” all the other players chose that as my falsehood.

The author lives in Cornwall Manor, Cornwall, Lebanon County.

