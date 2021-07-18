The need for affordable housing is so critical in this time of rising home prices. The difficulty of saving for a house and preparing for the extensive needs of homeownership is especially acute as people are still feeling the economic impact of the pandemic.

Impact! Missions is an inter-denominational housing ministry that has been serving Lancaster County for the last 13 years to help with this growing problem.

Impact! Missions strives to make a difference in the lives of our neighbors and to improve community and housing conditions. Their activities are geared toward breaking the cycle of poverty in which so many in our community are trapped.

Toward that goal, Impact! Missions has ensured that over 480 individuals and families are able to remain in their homes by assisting with basic home repairs. Those individuals and families, in turn, have been able to give back to the community through other volunteering opportunities.

Another ongoing project with this agency is the rehabilitation of properties throughout Lancaster County, especially in Lancaster city. During its time here in Lancaster, Impact! Missions has rehabilitated more than 35 blighted properties. Once renovated, these houses are available to low-income, first-time homeowners who go through pre- and post-homeowner classes.

To further achieve the effort to break the cycle of poverty, Impact! Missions has been involved in a mentoring program, in which high school students learn the hands-on process of home construction and repairs. When this program first started in 2013, 5% of the students went on to further training and other educational opportunities. In the most recent class, 95% of the students went on to other training or directly into the job market.

In support of these projects, and because of 10 years of generosity from G.R. Mitchell, Impact! Missions is able to operate a store in Refton, where people can shop for renovation supplies. Because of their expanding role in assisting our neighbors, they are planning a move to a new, larger facility in Washington Boro, where more clients can be served.

All volunteers are invited to join the cause with whatever skill level you may have. For more information about helping at Impact! Missions, please call 717-806- 5770 or visit ImpactCamps.org.

Other volunteer opportunities

Here are some other ways that you can get involved in the community:

• CrossNet Ministries is seeking Transportation Ministry volunteers.

Join the team and help families/individuals get to medical appointments and/or other important appointments. Please reach out to Marilyn@elancocross.org to learn more.

• Hands-On House Children’s Museum of Lancaster is seeking volunteers to help in various roles around the museum. Current needs are in the areas of maintenance, admissions/visitor services and activity assistants.

For more information, please send an email to info@handsonhouse.org , call 717-569-5437 or visit HandsOnHouse.Org.

Audrey Lilley is the community outreach manager at United Way of Lancaster County.