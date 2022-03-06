It was a Friday night about 50 years ago, during the last week of our public education. Final exams were thankfully behind us and, like all red-blooded high school seniors, we were feeling “senioritis” — that desire to let loose a little and to celebrate the end of our long journey. It was a natural impulse, given the significant changes which were imminent in our lives.

Soon we would be going away to college. This meant greater liberties and greater responsibilities. It was the beginning of a new journey toward total independence and careers. With a war being waged in Vietnam, young men were being drafted. In light of such daunting prospects, yes, it was natural to want to let off a little steam.

Dave, Craig and I piled into a family sedan with vague intentions of releasing said steam. As I recall, Dave was driving. We were headed, apprehensively, to a bar called Smitty’s, owned by the father of a classmate. None of us had been there before, nor had we ever patronized any bar before that night, but rumor had it many seniors would be there that evening.

We arrived at the modest building in daylight. From the parking lot, we could hear and feel the vibrations of the music inside. Stepping through the door, we stopped to survey the surroundings, letting our eyes adapt to a darkness punctuated by illuminated wall signs that advertised the beers on tap.

It was a narrow building with a bar that ran its length. Seated there were older men — no doubt regulars, given the early hour. Thankfully, we did spy a throng or two of our fellow seniors, standing with drinks in hand, animatedly talking.

We were not of legal drinking age. I was 17. But we shuffled our way to an open spot at the end of the bar and quietly strategized about ordering something to drink. Would the bartender ask us for IDs? Would he laugh in our faces?

When the bartender did come over, Craig spoke up. “Could I have a root beer?” he asked with feigned resolve. Without hesitation, the bartender said, “Root beer, hell!” Then he put three beers on the bar top and said, “That’ll be $6.” ( I don’t remember the actual cost.)

With smiles of gratitude and relief, we took our bottles and retired to a round table against the wall. We had never ordered drinks in a bar or sat in a bar like patrons, so all this felt like an experiment to us. Our success in obtaining the beers felt rewarding, but also curious. I know I was analyzing my feelings throughout this new experience and I felt sure Dave and Craig were too.

We were too responsible to totally let go. Someone had to drive later. And we had no way of knowing how much the alcohol would affect us. As we socialized and soaked up the atmosphere of Smitty’s, we observed ourselves and each other for telltale signs of inebriation, whatever those might be. I know I was feeling some effects after the second beer. But how affected were we?

We left after that second beer. The sky was now dark. We were still examining our feelings and thoughts for evidence of impairment. Dave pulled out of the gravel lot that surrounded Smitty’s and drove the few blocks toward the center of town. There was very little traffic. When he stopped the car for the traffic light at the intersection with Memorial Drive — the main avenue — we waited in the right lane for the light to change, making small talk.

Just before the light turned green, a car coming from behind us swerved into the left turn lane and speedily passed us with its horn blaring. As it passed, the pitch of the horn shifted frequency from low to higher to lower again.

Immediately, Craig and I looked at each other and exclaimed, “Doppler effect!” It was a reference to the perceived variation in frequency, caused by the relative motion between the source of the sound and the listener. We had learned the term recently, thanks to Mr. Gable, our over-qualified AP physics teacher.

We all laughed, now quite sure that our faculties were not so impaired. I don’t recall any events that happened later that night. They are shrouded in the impenetrable fog of intervening decades. But that one moment is forever imprinted in my memory.

The author lives in East Petersburg. The events of the story took place in Ohio.