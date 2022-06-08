Children, and even adults, are prone to squealing when wildlife gets too close. Some squash bugs upon sight; others evacuate the premises when critters appear. A new series of events at Millersville’s Acorn Acres Wildlife Rehabilitation wants to help kids shake off that tendency.

“When people see bugs, they are scared of them,” says Betsy Shank, executive director of Acorn Acres. “We want them to think about what they’re reacting to.”

This summer, Acorn Acres - perhaps best-known for its Super Bowl commercial-starring groundhog, Poppy - introduces Camp Acorn Acres. The series of educational sessions are open to children ages 5 to 12. Shank says she’s excited about getting kids involved with Acorn Acres’ work.

Camp Acorn Acres includes four different nature lessons this summer. Each two-hour camp session explores a specific aspect of the natural world, from animals to insects, trees and more, to get children acclimated with the outdoor world and temporarily disconnected from technology.

The camp sessions are designed for children to interact with nature in a way they otherwise would not have, Shank says. Acorn Acres intern and Franklin and Marshall College student Sara Dollen and local educator Annie Weaver will lead the sessions.Along with the educational lesson and hands-on work, each afternoon event will close with a special activity.

Below, find information about the four different camp sessions. Each event will be located at Freedom Memorial Park located at 100 Municipal Drive in Millersville. The deadline to buy tickets is the Friday prior to each camp session. For more information click here, and for links to buy tickets for each event, click here.

"First Impressions – Insects and Animals"

When: 2-4 p.m. June 12.

About: Camp participants will be tested on their gut reaction to an animal. Once they record their reaction, the children will be taught a lesson on an animal and its function within the natural world. With a greater understanding of how the natural world works for humans, instead of against humans, campers will learn to grow and appreciate the wildlife around them.

"Ants on Parade"

When: 2-4 pm. July 10.

About: Children will learn about ant colonies, different species of ants, qualities of ants and more. In a trip through the woods, participants will search for an ant colony to investigate. Using magnifying glasses, children will look at the colony and how it functions while they are taught about what ants do. Additionally, campers will set out a variety of food for the ants in order to understand what attracts and what does not attract most ants.

"Looking at Leaves"

When: 2-4 p.m. July 31

About: Campers will venture outside for a lesson on different trees and their leaves. In addition to learning how to identify leaves, they will also learn about different bugs that lay eggs on leaves and why they do so. This session is created for children to understand the diversity within nature and learn more about the everyday leaves they may discover on the ground or in their own backyard.

"Grow as we Go"

When: 2-4 p.m. Aug. 21.

About: In the Grow as we Go camp session, children will learn the life cycles of different insects. Combining both plants and animals, campers will get an inside understanding of how the natural world adapts, grows and changes over time.