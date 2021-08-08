I have never been married, but I’ve been blessed with many kids through my eight brothers and two sisters.

I have many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and -nephews, great-great-nieces and -nephews and three that make me a great-great-great-Aunt Mary.

My parents and I helped to care for some of the children when their parents needed time to resolve problems. I was happy to be able to care for them.

I also was happy I could be of help to my mom the last 10 years she lived and in the last three years my dad lived.

One time when I was waiting on the bus and I talked to some lady and shared that I take care of my parents. Her response was, “You are what we call a leftover blessing.” I guess I was, since I lived at home and was the youngest.

A couple of things come to mind that some of “my kids” said to me years ago. I remember saying in front of two great-nephews how I’m like a human weather vane due to an increase in pain when bad weather is on the way. One of them responded with, “You should let WGAL know. Maybe you could work for them.” We all had a good laugh.

Another time in front of some “my kids“ I said I called all my brothers and sisters’ kids “my kids.” The response was, “You sure have a lot of kids!”

Then there was the time I was driving a nephew. Whenever we came to a red light, I would ask for a kiss and he would lean over the seat, I would turn my cheek to him and he would freely plant a kiss on my cheek. After a few times, he said, “Why do you do that at the red light?” And I, of course, told him I couldn’t do that when I was driving.

There was a time I would prepare meals often for a nephew and his two sons. Whenever I made Jell-O, I always added some fruit to it. One great-nephew asked if I could make it without fruit, and I told him I could do that. He said, “Next time, do that, because I like it smooth.” Evidently, what I thought made it better did not coincide with his liking.

I have always been a picture buff. I like taking pictures and sharing pictures and receiving them. Many years ago, I thought I would become a photographer. I remember dressing my two nieces up in their prettiest blue dresses and pretended to be a photographer. I had a great time doing that — but back then was when pictures were black and white. I, of course, still have that picture of a nice memory.

Now onto a memory of an older nephew by marriage. When they received packages in the mail from me, he said they needed dynamite to open them. I told him my mom taught me to make sure they wouldn’t get torn open in the mail. He said that couldn’t happen the way I tape them.

That’s it for now, except to end by saying that life does go on for this older single woman. The highlight of my year is our family reunion, to be with “my kids.”

The author lives in Lancaster

