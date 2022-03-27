Dating back to the beginning of his Scouting career in Pack 146 in Conestoga, I remember taking a Cub Scout on a popcorn show and sale. It was at Stauffers of Kissel Hill in Rohrerstown on a Saturday morning.

It was going well when a gentleman came out the door, and this Cub Scout asked if he would like to buy some popcorn. The reply was that he didn’t eat popcorn but, as he was veteran, he would be willing to donate to send popcorn to members of the armed services if the Scout promised to do something for him. The Cub Scout asked what, and the reply was to carry on, stay in Scouting and become an Eagle Scout.

The Cub Scout shook the man’s hand and made that promise. I was not sure if it really registered as to what he had just done, but it was only a few years later that he became a Boy Scout in Troop 146 from Conestoga, as well.

As he began his journey through the ranks, and different positions, he was truly making an effort to make this happen and keep this promise.

As this continued, I personally saw how he was changing, becoming more outgoing, willing to take on challenges, helping people and keeping his word to friends and relatives.

He became more involved in the leadership roles in Scouts, from leading and working with patrols to helping younger Scouts. He also became a better speaker, and his communication skills with adults became stronger. You could see a trust develop, as his word was good and he could be depended upon.

He volunteered to help at a local car show (Susquehanna Valley GTO Club) as an ambassador for the kids attending, and has been helping at Building Bridges Foundation fundraising, fire company functions, etc.

Today, he kept that promise made to the veteran a number of years ago. He made becoming an Eagle Scout a reality through hard work, determination and dedication. To this day, he remembers making that promise to that veteran, and that was a leading cause for pushing forward to achieve that goal — “that promise” to become an Eagle Scout.

He continues in his daily life to always be there, to help someone and to try to do the right thing. He was always one that signed up to help in the past, and to help at any Scouting event. For me, I like seeing the respect he has for others and the respect they have for him.

The only regret is that we never knew that veteran’s name. Because the Eagle Scout ceremony is today, Sunday, March 27.

However, to that veteran: If you are out there, and you read this, and you remember this happening to you, know that he did it!

Donovan Edgell is an Eagle Scout with a Palm, thanks to a donation greater than money — a personal challenge that was accepted and taken to heart.

The author lives in Conestoga, and is a Scout leader for Troop 149. Eagle Scout Donovan Edgell of Conestoga is student at Penn Manor High School.

