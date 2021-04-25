This is a story of a beloved mother, revered by her eight adult children and their spouses, who fulfilled her dream of having her own little blue house in the woods.

When her husband and the father of her children died following a stroke, she instantly had to become mother, father, provider and protector for her eight children, ages 4 to 20. She had not worked for many years nor had ever driven a car. But she never complained and met each challenge she faced with gusto.

After learning to drive, she managed to work two, sometimes three jobs to support her family.

Years later, her children got together along with their spouses and decided to personally build her a house.

Only one had any building experience, so the house was built on love alone. They all had their own jobs throughout the week. But Saturdays and holidays were spent working on Mom’s house.

The land, located next to one of her daughters, was purchased and construction was begun. Mom often baked treats for the “workers.” Everyone brought a covered dish to the workday, and lunch was one big covered dish meal , enjoyed by all the workers!

It took three months to complete the new three-bedroom, one-bathroom blue house in the woods.

Their goal was accomplished by the Fourth of July. According to a daughter’s journal entry, “Everything is moved, most of the curtains are up, and the cupboards are full.”

Fifteen years after beginning, they all got together for a barbecue and watched Mom burn the mortgage. They all sat back and looked at something they created with their love and their own hands.

They will always remember that spring when they dedicated their time and talents for the one they loved so much. Her children built her a house — she made it a home.

Our mother has passed away but her legacy continues. She taught us to always think of the other person.

Help each other.

And that you always have enough to share.

The author lives in Lititz. The house built by her and her seven siblings for their mother, Catherine Robins, was the subject of a July 9, 1993, LNP newspaper story. Catherine Robins died in 1997.

