If you lost your home due to a mix of unfortunate circumstances, where would you go? Would you consider yourself to be homeless if you moved into your adult child’s spare bedroom? Would you feel the same if you had to move into a motel because you have no relatives in the area and your job is not remote? What if you couldn’t afford more than a week’s stay and came to the point of not having somewhere to sleep and shower? Would you then consider yourself to be homeless?

Academic definitions aside, a major cause of homelessness is worsening housing affordability. Rentdata.org assessed the Lancaster Metropolitan Statistical Area as “moderately expensive” with rents above the national average. Fair market rent prices in Lancaster ($1,283 for a two- to three-bedroom apartment) are more expensive than 86% of the state. This rent requires a salary of $46,654 – if you want abide by budgeting tools that recommend no more than one-third of your income be allocated to housing. But sometimes, despite best intentions, bad things happen. Homelessness is one of them.

Thankfully, Lancaster County has a well-established, year-round support system for people who are experiencing literal homelessness, and it goes into overdrive once winter temperatures arrive. We invite you to consider that “volunteering” can include the act of purchasing and delivering needed items to those living in temporary shelters – while on your way home.

— Lancaster Food Hub operates the Welcome Place Shelter and Drop-In Center in Lancaster city. The Shelter operates from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., the Day Center operates from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Interested in volunteering? Contact Alex at

aschramm@lcfoodhub.org or call 717-291-226. They are also collecting new items of men’s and women’s socks, underwear and gloves.

— Columbia Shelter serves the Columbia area with a year-round Overnight Shelter and Day Center. Interested in volunteering? Contact Regina at 717-693-6208 or email shelter@columbiahas.org. They are also collecting new items of adult men’s and women’s socks, underwear, sweatpants and sweatshirts. Donations may be dropped off at 291 S. Fourth St., Columbia.

—Elizabethtown Emergency Shelter serves the Elizabethtown/Mount Joy area from 6:30 p.m. to 8 a.m. beginning Dec. 6 and is looking for volunteers to greet, serve dinner or breakfast, and stay overnight. Contact Theresa at volunteer@echoslancaster.org or visit ECHOSLancaster.org.

— Good Samaritan Winter Program serves the Ephrata community from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. starting Dec. 1. Accepting donations of packaged breakfast foods, granola bars and individual drinks. Drop off at 25 W. Locust St. Interested in volunteering? Contact Janessacgoodsam

services.org or call 717-733-3395.

— Water Street Mission operates a shelter and day center all year round. Volunteers can preview opportunities at wsm.org/make-an-impact/volunteer-with-us for individual and group opportunities.

— Transitional Living Center and YWCA, both in Lancaster city, also provide housing solutions for individuals and families. For more information, visit ten

fold.org or ywcalancaster.org.

— Lanc Co MyHome (Lancaster County Homeless Coalition) announced their new mobile hygiene unit featuring free showers and medic support that will be hosted in Lancaster, Ephrata, New Holland and Elizabethtown. The mobile unit, Refresh Lancaster, is in need of donations of all sizes of new underwear, socks and sports bras. Donations are being collected at United Way’s office at 1910 Harrington Drive, Lancaster from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To find other opportunities, visit uwlanc.org/volunteer. Volunteer coordinators, please send current and upcoming needs to volunteer@uwlanc.org.

Cindi Moses is executive vice president of United Way of Lancaster County.