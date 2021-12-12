3 generations of brides have worn this wedding dress; here's a look at the dress' history

In August 1961, Margaret Ann McCarty slipped into a white dress and walked down the aisle.

The gown she wore to marry Lamar Kauffman had a nipped waist, full skirt and long lace sleeves. Her dress was so on-trend, two more brides wore almost identical dresses in the wedding announcements the following week in the Sunday News. The descriptions nearly matched, word for word.

“The bride wore a white gown of Chantilly lace and bombazine over taffeta, fashioned with scalloped sabrina neckline, long sleeves and bouffant skirt with lace-edged tiers extending into a chapel train.”

Decades later, her daughter Terry and granddaughter Kate couldn’t put a name to all of the fabrics or the design details. The story behind how it became Margaret’s wedding dress is gone. She died in 2000. Her husband Lamar, who has a storied basketball coaching career, has Alzheimer’s disease.

While the dress wasn’t unique in 1961, Terry and Kate, each knew this dress was special.

And just right for her own big day.

Like a princess

Terry first saw the dress when she was a student at Lancaster Catholic High School, in the attic of her family’s home in Columbia. She tried the dress on and loved the silk, the lace and the big skirt. She felt like a princess, like she was starring in “Gone with the Wind.”

Some day, she would wear that dress, she thought before packing it away. That “some day” almost arrived in a flash.

Terry had just started dating Mike Tafelski, who was throwing a costume party. The dress would be perfect, she recalled. However, when she tried it on again, the zipper broke.

“It was some kind of divine intervention that my husband did not see me in that dress,” Terry said.

When the two married in 1989, Terry went back for the dress. She went to Reifsnyder’s Bridal Boutique to take her dress out of the 1960s and into the 1980s, where poufy sleeves and the puff on the veil made her mother’s dress hers.

“She was very open,” Terry said about the conversation she had with her mother. “ ‘Do what you want to do to make it your dress.’ ”

Seamstress Nancy Reifsnyder fixed the zipper and made sure the dress worked without Margaret’s hoop skirt. She added large poufs at the shoulder, on-trend and practical. The addition gave Reifsnyder the chance to extend the lace sleeves for Terry, who is four inches taller than her mother.

The dress was perfect, Terry said, and by wearing it, she honored her mother and started a family tradition.

Something borrowed

Picking a wedding dress to be “something borrowed” isn’t uncommon but these days it’s rare.

“Most girls like to buy their own dresses,” says Lois Buckwalter, owner of Lancaster’s Sewing By Lois. She’s been in the tailoring business for 55 years.

After the Tafelskis’ wedding at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Columbia, Terry had her dress preserved in case someone, someday would want to make it her own.

No matter where she and Mike moved with their daughters Kate and Elizabeth, the dress box fit into Terry’s closet.

It stayed there as Kate and Elizabeth grew up. Kate graduated from Lancaster Catholic in 2010, and Elizabeth graduated from Manheim Township High in 2015.

Kate studied writing at Loyola University Maryland in Baltimore and then public policy at the University of Maryland’s Baltimore campus, where she now works in the office of philanthropy.

Once again, a costume party played a role in the family’s story. A few years ago, at a friend’s Halloween party, Kate, dressed as Ruth Bader Ginsburg, met Tyler Ostrowski, who came as anchorman Ron Burgundy. They live in Baltimore and love to travel, so much that they turned a Ford Transit into their home for a monthlong road trip through 20 states.

The couple got engaged in November 2019 and set the big date for Oct. 30, 2021, not realizing how much would change in the coming months.

A third bride

Through the years, Kate’s seen photos of her parents’ wedding. Terry’s poufy dress was not exactly Kate’s style, she said.

“Then I saw my grandmother in it. I was like, ‘Oh that's the kind of dress I always pictured myself in,’ ” Kate said. “The shape was flattering, and the style’s so beautiful.

“So that's kind of when it got stuck in my head — ‘I bet I could take it somewhere, and they could undo what my mom did.’ ”

Elizabeth, who was born with multiple medical problems, got sick as the wedding plans came together. Her health declined, and she died in March 2020 at 25, just as much of life shut down to stop the spread of COVID-19.

After the funeral, talk turned to wedding plans.

“You can carry sadness and be happy at the same time, and that’s what we needed,” Terry said.

Kate thought about the wedding dress sitting in a box in her parents’ Manheim Township home.

“What would you think about if I would wear your dress?” she asked her mother.

They ran upstairs and opened the box. That moment was a bright spot, something they could share, something Terry describes as a deep happiness.

The dress still needed work — the kind of work that’s not socially distant. Kate looked online and found Juliya’s Custom Tailoring and Alterations in Stevenson, Maryland. She and Terry nervously laughed the first time they left a family heirloom with a stranger. But, for Kate, looking at the wide range of dresses available was overwhelming. COVID restrictions paused the traditional dress shopping experience.

Ultimately, the dress her mother and “Mommow” wore was special. They transformed it one more time.

A piece of luck

It’s national news when someone becomes the 11th in her family to wear a 120-old dress, as Bethlehem bride Abigail Kingston did.

More common is for brides to sell their dresses after the big day, says Janell Berté, wedding dress designer and owner of Lancaster’s POSH Bridal Shop.

When a bride-to-be brings in an heirloom dress, the biggest challenge is changing the size, Berté says. When fabric won’t stretch, a new bodice can be made in a similar style, for example.

Sometimes the style needs to change.

And while some vintage dresses are in great condition, not all are well-preserved. Berté recalls one dress with rotted tulle that fell apart when touched.

If the size, style or condition aren’t right, it’s still possible to salvage something small like a piece of lace to add to the new dress.

For Kate’s dress, her tailor removed the lace sleeves, which were a bit brittle. She removed a portion of the skirt, making it less full.

With each alteration and fitting, the dress looked more like the one Kate envisioned: elegant and classic with a full skirt and cinched waist.

Terry brought Elizabeth’s first communion gown with them in case they needed more material. The lace wasn’t the right for the vintage dress, but their tailor sewed lace from the gown onto a jean jacket for the bride-to-be.

Kate took some of the extra lace from the wedding dress, framed them to give to her aunts and uncle as a remembrance of their mother. She saved lace for cousins to sew into more wedding dresses.

And when she walked into the same church where her parents and grandparents were married, Kate’s dress was another way to connect to family, those present and not.

“Since my grandmother couldn't be there, having a piece of her there was really important, carrying on that tradition,” Kate said. “And my parents have had such a great marriage and have always set such a beautiful example of how to be a good married couple that it felt like a little piece of good luck.”