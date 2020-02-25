Fasnacht Day is Feb. 25.
While Lent is still almost a month away, there are already sold-out days at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Columbia. The church actually started taking orders around Christmas, says Rev. Stephen Kelley.
Shrove Tuesday is the day before Ash Wednesday. With Lent on the horizon, fasnachts help cooks clean their larders of fats and sweets.
How much does Lancaster County love these potato doughnuts?
Oregon Dairy is ordering 20,000 fasnachts this year.
“We sold out with 15,000 last year,” says Becca Schappell, bakery manager.
The fasnacht-making at Holy Trinity Catholic Church starts on Fat Tuesday and continues for a month. Last year, more than 100 volunteers made 7,041 dozen fasnachts, Kelley says.
Here are eight places to find fasnachts throughout the county:
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Note: Fasnacht orders at Holy Trinity must be made online at holytrinitycolumbiapa.com in advance.
Cost: A dozen plain fasnachts are $8.50, while glazed are $9 a dozen.
Where: Pick-up is at Our Lady of the Angels, 404 Cherry St., Columbia (across the street from the church) between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
When: Volunteers start serving fasnachts on Fasnacht Day and continue for the next four weeks. Some days are already sold out but there still is a chance to buy on sold-out days. Any extra fasnachts made beyond what was ordered can be bought by the dozen between 1 and 2 p.m. at the back door of Our Lady of the Angels; 404 Cherry St., Columbia (across the street from the church) on bake days. Fasnacht bake days are Fasnacht Day, plus Mondays and Wednesdays through March 25.
Holy Spirit Lutheran Church
What: Fasnachts are available plain, powdered or glazed.
Where: 3131 Columbia Ave., Lancaster
When: The church sells fasnachts in a drive-through Monday, Feb. 24, from 2-8 p.m. and Tuesday, Feb. 25, from 6 a.m. to sell-out (usually 2 p.m.)
Lafayette Fire Co.
What: Lafayette Fire Co. is selling fasnachts to benefit East Lampeter Township American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life team. The benefit is in honor of Jan Fassnacht, a former fire company volunteer, a local EMT and East Lampeter Township police officer who died in 1995. Fassnacht’s wife Coral and their sons Alec and Brett are members of the company. Order online at bit.ly/LafayetteFasnacht.
Cost: A dozen fasnachts from Achenbach's Pastries are $10.
Where: 63 Lafayette Way, Lancaster.
When: There are two times to pick-up pre-ordered fasnachts in a drive-through, Tuesday, Feb. 25: 6-10 a.m. and 4-7 p.m. Also, some fasnachts will be available Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the fire hall.
Many bakeries and retailers make fasnachts. LancasterOnline readers have said these are their favorite places to find fasnachts:
Weiser's Market, at 805 Main St., Akron, and at 680 Furnace Hills Road, Lititz, will have fasnachts available starting Sunday, Feb. 23, and continue through the week of Fasnacht Day. The stores make plain, powdered and cinnamon sugar fasnachts. To buy glazed doughnuts with a ring or buy fasnachts any other time of the year, contact the stores to make a special order.
Achenbach's Pastries, 375 E. Main St., Leola has fasnachts (plain and powdered) year-round.
The bakery at Oregon Dairy, 2900 Oregon Pike in Manheim Township, will have fasnachts starting the week before Fasnacht Day and continue sales until three to four days afterwards. The fasnachts are plain, powdered and glazed. New this year is a fasnacht covered in sugar, says Becca Schappell, bakery manager. Fasnacts will will also be sold in a drive-thru, Tuesday, Feb. 25, from 6-10 a.m.
Byers Butterflake Bakery, 44 W. Main St., Leola, will have fasnachts starting Monday, Feb. 17, and continue through Friday, Feb. 28.
Also, Bird-in-Hand Bakery will have two drive-through tents this year. Fasnachts (plain, powdered, sugared and glazed) will be sold Tuesday, Feb. 25, in a drive-through from 6-9 a.m. at the bakery, 2715 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand. There are also fasnachts available in the bakery now through March 12.
The second drive-through will be at Firestone Complete Auto Care, 1530 Oregon Pike, near Lancaster Shopping Center, Monday, Feb. 24, from 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., fasnachts and coffee will be sold.