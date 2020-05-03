Our family has been homeschooling as working parents for many years. Because schools have been closed for the coronavirus, everyone is now finding themselves homeschooling not out of choice, but necessity, and possibly going through many of the same struggles to find balance that we’ve already experienced.

The most important advice I can give is to walk with grace: Give it freely to yourself and be quick to show it to your kids. There’s no one-size-fits-all approach to this crisis schooling that will work for everyone.

How do I share space with my kids?

For the majority of the day, my kids and I are together in our combined kitchen and living room. We do school work at the counter, chemistry class in the kitchen and head to the sofa for chapter books and YouTube. When we’re working, we sometimes need separate space. This could look like setting up a home office in a spare room, having kids do school work in their bedroom, hanging a sheet to partition a living room, or everyone sitting around the table and using headphones. The hours for my work are flexible; my husband’s are not. In our house, this means I do school with the kids for about three hours in the morning before jumping into the rest of the day's work in our common areas, while my husband works in the home office.

How do I encourage independent learning?

I’m hands-on with my 10- and 11-year-olds and we complete school in around three hours, usually between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. This timing works for us, but if I worked an office-hours job I’d split school between early morning and after work. I require daily elective education after their formal book work, a block of time when they pursue something in which they have interest; it could be watching Bob Ross, reading a book, coding, or drawing on a window with dry erase markers. The digital resources that have been made available during this time for free are plentiful; this could also encourage independent learning for your kids. Don’t be afraid to incentivize independence. For example, after mine are through with post-school elective education time, they can play electronics or have video chats with friends.

How am I supposed to teach my kids common core?

Approaching common core math in comparison to how we were taught can feel like trying to write with your non-dominant hand. Kids are still learning how to do math the “old way,” but they’re also offered tools to encourage critical thinking and provided with an understanding of the relationship that numbers have with each other. During this crisis schooling, don’t feel the need to learn how to reinvent your mathematical wheel if you’re struggling with it. Have your child call a friend for help because their peers are likely to have a better understanding of how to work through the day’s lesson. Talk with other parents about it if you and your child are facing common core conflict. It takes a village and that’s more true than ever, especially with this added distance between us. As a last resort, I sometimes choose to set math aside for us to look at the next day with fresh eyes.

How do I manage time with all this additional work I have to do?

Being at home means more dirty dishes, more crumbs in the carpet and those home improvement projects you’ve been putting off for a year are now staring at you all day, every day. Throw homeschooling your kids and working from home into that mix and time management might feel like an impossible task. I use planners (one for homeschool and another for everything else) that divide my days into hourly increments and color-code what needs to be accomplished for school and work; other colors highlight prepping for or making meals, chores, hobbies and reminders. Like most everything else, there’s no right or wrong way – there’s what works best for you. For my own time management, visualizing how our days look is crucial and a regular schedule is necessary. I have also been trying to frame for my kids that our new work-life balance under quarantine requires us all to give a little extra to make things run smoothly: They may be getting more time than normal on electronics, but they also need to contribute more with chores.

My kids are at different grade levels, help!

Plan ahead for the next day’s school work and have everything organized the night before. Start school with everything that can be accomplished together, then split up to have independent study for older students and guided study for those who are younger. Enlist the help of older siblings to assist with school work for younger siblings; this is especially useful if you require personal time with few distractions, like having a conference call for work. Everyone doing their best is the best anyone can ask for right now.

Amber DeGrace is a freelance writer based in Red Lion. Previously, she wrote the Craft Beer and Beyond column for LNP | LancasterOnline. She welcomes email at amber.degrace@gmail.com.