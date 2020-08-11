We’ve all heard claims that reading builds vocabulary, improves comprehension and makes you smarter. Virtuous motivations aside, reading is just fun — it’s a way to engage new ideas, inhabit different perspectives and cope with life’s various stressors. With the new school year around the corner, here are some things to keep in mind as you encourage your children to read, both for classes and their own enjoyment.

(While these tips are intended for older and self-sufficient readers, they are applicable to all ages; feel free to adjust according to your children’s needs.)

Remember: reading is supposed to be fun

Formal education — which often prioritizes grades and participation points — can make reading feel like a chore. Whether students like an assigned text is irrelevant, and they may face consequences for not keeping up. Under such a system, it can be hard to remember that reading is a pleasurable activity in and of itself.

I can empathize; I was an English major in college, which meant four years of required reading. Whenever I could manage it, however, I would make time for books outside of my syllabi. Personal reading reminded me that reading is something I love, and not just something I had to do to graduate. Creating an outlet for my curiosity beyond the classroom meant that assigned texts stopped feeling like drudgery. As a result, I approached my coursework more thoughtfully than I otherwise would have.

For students, there’s no getting around required reading. But reading for fun creates space for them to explore what they love at their own pace. Nothing is mandatory: if they don’t like what they are reading, they can put the book down and start a new one. There’s no need to suffer through a terrible novel just because others consider it a “classic.”

Create dedicated time and space for reading

Most of us find it easier to read in a quiet and distraction-free area. Since more people have been working and studying from home over the past few months, this might be a tall order for some families. If you can, designate a space in your home specifically for reading. Your mileage may vary if you have a large family or live in a small space, but you don’t need much; a comfortable seat and good lighting go a long way. Your family also might consider negotiating a few quiet hours each night, during which everyone can better concentrate. It might take time to come up with a solution that suits everybody, so be patient.

Parents, keep in mind: if your children see you reading, they will know that you value reading and may be more likely to do so themselves.

Support your children’s interests

Does your child gravitate toward history? Poetry? Science fiction? Encourage your child to read whatever they want, so long as the books are age-appropriate. Forcing your child to read what you consider valuable – or, worse, belittling what they value – can make them avoid reading in the future. Instead, take genuine interest in your child’s reading and ask informed questions. If possible, help them learn more. If your daughter likes manga, for example, you can encourage her to read about Japanese history and culture.

Take advantage of the library

Libraries are the best way to indulge your love of reading at a low cost. The Lancaster city, Mountville and other library branches offer express visits, during which patrons can browse shelves in-person for a brief amount of time.

Curbside pickup is also available for patrons who do not feel comfortable entering the building (just make sure to call or place holds online beforehand). If you’re not sure what to read, the Lancaster staff will put together a grab bag based on your preferred authors, genres or subjects.

The Lancaster Public Library system also offers digital services. Hoopla and OverDrive, two platforms available to library cardholders, offer a large catalog of free e-books and audiobooks. Hoopla also allows users to borrow music and movies. You can access borrowed content wherever you like to read — on a computer, e-reader, and other digital devices. (Through Libby, an app connected to OverDrive, you can access books on your phone or tablet.) For younger readers, TumbleBooks offers free animated picture books, audiobooks, games and puzzles.

Give yourself grace

During the past few months, you might have found that it is harder to read, or that you want to read different things than usual. This applies to kids, too. Give yourself some grace, acknowledge your feelings and develop ways to explore them. No magical number of books will make you a better person, and sometimes you won’t want to read at all.

That’s fine; the end goal is to take care of yourself. When reading is a part of that, know that you and your family have a ton of tools at your disposal.

Andrea Everett recently graduated from Vassar College and lives in Lancaster city. She can be reached at andrea.everett.official@gmail.com.