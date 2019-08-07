Advice for novice beekeepers from Matthew Libhart, president of Lancaster County Beekeepers Society, and Penn State Extension:
-- Getting started: If you can swing it (financially), the local beekeepers’ society recommends starting with two hives. First, it gives the novice beekeeper a point of comparison. “If you only have one hive as a beginner,” Libhart says, “no matter what happens you think, ‘Well, I guess that’s what it’s supposed to look like.’ Another reason (to have two hives) is, in some situations you might want to swap some parts. You can give hive No. 2 things from hive No. 1. ... Give them food, honey, give them bees as long as you don’t boot the queen. If you think a hive is queenless, you can give it eggs from a hive that has a queen and (the queenless hive) will choose one within a couple days.”
-- How often do you check all your hives?: The society recommends new beekeepers check every seven to 10 days. “The bees kind of take care of themselves, but when (a problem arises), the earlier you catch them the better chance you’ll have to fix it,” Libhart says.
-- Spring challenges: In April or May, you’re checking to see if they’re raising a queen.
-- The Varroa mite scourge: This time of year, one of the biggest challenges facing beekeepers is a parasite (Varroa mites) that essentially every hive has. It will kill your bees. Libhart says that “certainly here in Lancaster you’d be hard-pressed to ignore those mites ... and have your bees live.”
-- What do Varroa mites do?: According to Penn State Extension, the mites — which arrived in the U.S. in the 1980s — attack both honey bees and brood. The mites feed on the bees, weakening them and transmitting viruses. Libhart says beekeepers must monitor hives to gauge infestation levels and maintain against the mites from now until the end of winter.