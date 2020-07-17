Prancing into the Pet of the Week is Tilly, a darling 2-year-old spayed female.

This super chill kitty is looking for a home where she can just relax with her new family. Tilly is happy to purr up a storm and give you her whole heart, and in return, merely asks that you give her all the attention you have.

If you need a sweetheart in your life to snuggle with, look no further — Tilly is the one for you!

Anyone interested in adopting Tilly can email a completed application to adoptlancaster@humanepa.org. Adoption applications can be found at humanepa.org/adoption. Also, you can call the Humane League at 717-393-6551 to inquire about adopting Tilly.

LAST WEEK’S PET

Cello, a 10-year-old domestic shorthair female, has been adopted.

