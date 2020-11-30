3112.jpg

Ladies platinum diamond ring, total diamond weight 5.79 carats, gross weight 10.3 grams. Consists of 4.2ct round brilliant-cut diamond, F color/VVS2 clarity; and two round brilliant-cut side diamonds with total estimated weight 1.50 carats; E/F color, VVS clarity. Accompanied by original 1969 GIA Diamond Report. Estimate $100,000-$150,000

Morphy's, the Denver auction house, has a luxurious list of items up for auction Dec. 8-10. 

The glamourous goods included Tiffany lamps, 100 pieces of art glass, furniture, fine art and antique canes. 

The auction will open with over 100 pieces of Amorpha pottery, created in the Turn-Teplitz region of Bohemia. Some pieces date back to 1892. 

One of the most interesting Amorpha pieces is a "Spitting-Coin Dragon" vase. The 21 1/2-inch vase is estimated at $18,000 to $24,000.

Monumental Amphora ‘Spitting-Coin Dragon’ vase, 21½ inches, watercolor-decorated body with cream-glaze dragon, RSTK and Amphora oval mark. Illustrated in Monsters and Maidens: Collectors Edition. Estimate $18,000-$24,000

Morphy's will also auction off Tiffany lamps, including a "Peony" leaded-glass table lamp circa 1910. The lamp is estimated at $100,000-$150,000. In addition to Tiffany lamps, the auction will also include many silver pieces from the esteemed brand.

Circa-1910 Tiffany Studios ‘Peony’ leaded-glass table lamp, both 22in shade and telescopic, six-socket ‘Chased Pod’ base are signed. Excellent condition. Estimate $100,000-$150,000

Also on the auction block is two signed oil paintings by Ben Austrian, an artist from Reading, Berks County. His "Nine Chicks and a Shoe" is expected to sell for $8,000 to $12,000.

Ben Austrian (Reading, Pa., 1870-1921), Nine Chicks and a Shoe, 1898, oil on canvas, 16 x 24in, artist-signed. Estimate $8,000-$12,000

There's also exquisite jewelry up for sale, including a 5.79-carat diamond platinum ring ($100,000 to $150,000) and an 18K white goal natural blue sapphire, which can be worn as a ring or pendant ($60,000 to $120,000). 

Ladies 18K white gold, natural blue star sapphire and diamond convertible ring and pendant. Double-cabochon sapphire has estimated weight of 90cts; 67 round brilliant-cut diamonds have estimated total weight of 3.50ctw. Ring’s gross weight 35.2 grams. Estimate $60,000-$120,000.

The auction begins 10 a.m. Dec. 8 at Morphy's gallery, 2000 N. Reading Road in Denver. Preview is available Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. All remote forms of bidding will be available, including Morphy Live. For more info, call 877-968-8880, email info@morphyauctions.com or visit morphyauctions.com

