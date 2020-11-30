Morphy's, the Denver auction house, has a luxurious list of items up for auction Dec. 8-10.

The glamourous goods included Tiffany lamps, 100 pieces of art glass, furniture, fine art and antique canes.

The auction will open with over 100 pieces of Amorpha pottery, created in the Turn-Teplitz region of Bohemia. Some pieces date back to 1892.

One of the most interesting Amorpha pieces is a "Spitting-Coin Dragon" vase. The 21 1/2-inch vase is estimated at $18,000 to $24,000.

Morphy's will also auction off Tiffany lamps, including a "Peony" leaded-glass table lamp circa 1910. The lamp is estimated at $100,000-$150,000. In addition to Tiffany lamps, the auction will also include many silver pieces from the esteemed brand.

Also on the auction block is two signed oil paintings by Ben Austrian, an artist from Reading, Berks County. His "Nine Chicks and a Shoe" is expected to sell for $8,000 to $12,000.

There's also exquisite jewelry up for sale, including a 5.79-carat diamond platinum ring ($100,000 to $150,000) and an 18K white goal natural blue sapphire, which can be worn as a ring or pendant ($60,000 to $120,000).

The auction begins 10 a.m. Dec. 8 at Morphy's gallery, 2000 N. Reading Road in Denver. Preview is available Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. All remote forms of bidding will be available, including Morphy Live. For more info, call 877-968-8880, email info@morphyauctions.com or visit morphyauctions.com.