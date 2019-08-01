If you have any dog treats in your home that are made from dried pig ears, two government agencies say, you should throw them away immediately, and should not feed them to your dog.

There’s a chance they could be contaminated with one of four strains of salmonella bacteria that have been linked to a multi-state outbreak of illness in humans.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food & Drug Administration say retailers should stop selling pig-ear dog treats and that consumers should not buy them.

“If you have pig ear treats, throw them away in a secure container where animals, including wildlife, cannot access it,” the FDA says on the recall notice on its website. “Wash your hands thoroughly and disinfect any surfaces that have come into contact with potentially contaminated products.”

"People can get sick after handling the treats or caring for dogs who ate the treats," the CDC says on its notice of an investigation into the salmonella-linked illnesses. "Dogs might get sick after eating them."

As of Wednesday, the CDC reports, 127 people in 33 states, including Pennsylvania, have been infected with one of four strains of salmonella bacteria. Twenty-six people have been hospitalized; no deaths have been reported.

The FDA reports at least some of the strains of salmonella are drug-resistant.

Pet Supplies Plus, which has a store in Lancaster, issued a recall of bulk pig ear treats at the beginning of July, after testing done in Michigan showed some ears sold at the pet-supply chain were positive for salmonella.

On Tuesday, Lennox International of Edison, New Jersey, expanded a recall of its Natural Pig Ears products because of the salmonella threat, the FDA reports. Some of the ears were said to have come from Argentina and Brazil.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, salmonella bacteria can cause salmonellosis in people, the symptoms of which may include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, fever, nausea and vomiting.

Young children, frail or elderly people and some people with weakened immune systems are especially at risk for serious infections that can even turn fatal, according to the FDA.