A few months ago, when taking photos for a different Through the Viewfinder assignment, I looked up to see the setting sun behind a windmill on South Farmersville Road in West Earl Township. Because of the trees and power lines, I zoomed in tight to 200 mm. I really liked that clean crisp shot, but then I zoomed to 70 mm and, surprise, a starburst was created by the light coming through the vanes.
We call that a happy accident.
THE METHOD: Canon EOS 7D Mark II with a 70-200 mm lens set at 70 mm, manual mode with a shutter speed of 1/1000 of a second, aperture at f-32 at ISO 100. Converted to grayscale in Photoshop and cropped.
Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP and LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.