In June, as I was leaving an assignment on Furniss Road in Drumore Township, the wheat growing nearby caught my eye. If you take a close look, you can see the point of focus is on a seed head a little bit into the field.

The 400 mm lens I used to shoot this photo has a shallow depth of field even at a smaller aperture.

THE METHOD: Nikon D4s camera with an 80-400 mm lens zoomed to 400 mm. Exposure: The shutter speed was 1/400 of a second with the aperture set at f-18 and the ISO at 1250.

Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP | LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.