On a recent trip to Washington state, my family had the chance to go on a sunset whale-watching cruise in the San Juan Islands.
As I enjoyed the boat ride to and from the Strait of Georgia, I photographed the patterns on the water made from the wake of the boat. I found them fascinating. The highlight of the cruise should have been the whales or the sunset, but the water patterns were so enjoyable to witness and photograph.
Perhaps you’re wondering why I’m not using a photo of the sunset or the whales for this feature? Most photographers aren’t impressed when whales are swimming along 200 yards out. As for the sunset, it was brilliant, and it’s very possible I will use an image of that when we all need a break from the winter weather. Stay tuned.
THE METHOD: I used my 80-400 mm lens on a Nikon D4S body for this image. Shot at 300 mm, 1/2000 was the shutter speed and the f-stop was set to 14, as I wanted as much depth of field as possible. An ISO of 400 was selected. This image was shot in RAW mode and processed in Photoshop after using a filter called Midnight “Bright Neutral” in Color Efex Pro 4, from Nik’s Collection, which can be downloaded from DXO.
Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP and LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.