On May 20, all of the LNP | LancasterOnline staff photographers and several correspondent photographers covered Light Up the Night at eight high schools. I was at Garden Spot High School in New Holland. When I finished shooting the event, I stopped and shot a picture of the brilliant sunset with the silhouetted water tower.

THE METHOD: Nikon D610 camera with a Nikon 24-70 mm lens zoomed to 50 mm. The shutter speed was 1/15 of a second with the aperture of f-14 with the ISO set at 1600.

