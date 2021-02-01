Sailboat VF 1.jpg

A sailboat is pictured on the water of Bellingham Bay as she returns to the harbor in Bellingham, WA, on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

If you’re tired of winter and hoping spring is just around the corner, this photo is for you. Hopefully, we are in for a warm spring very soon. Enjoy. This image was shot on the Bellingham Bay in Bellingham, Washington.

THE METHOD: Nikon D4S body on an 80-400 mm, set at 135 mm. This is a RAW image that was converted to a jpeg. The ISO was set at 400 with the exposure set at 1/2000th of a second at f-11. I used Color Efex Pro 4 from Nik Collection. In this program, I used levels and curves. After that was processed, I finished the image with Luminar, which is software from Skylum. I used the dehaze, denoise, saturation and vibration filters to my liking.

Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP | LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.

