If you’re tired of winter and hoping spring is just around the corner, this photo is for you. Hopefully, we are in for a warm spring very soon. Enjoy. This image was shot on the Bellingham Bay in Bellingham, Washington.

THE METHOD: Nikon D4S body on an 80-400 mm, set at 135 mm. This is a RAW image that was converted to a jpeg. The ISO was set at 400 with the exposure set at 1/2000th of a second at f-11. I used Color Efex Pro 4 from Nik Collection. In this program, I used levels and curves. After that was processed, I finished the image with Luminar, which is software from Skylum. I used the dehaze, denoise, saturation and vibration filters to my liking.

Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP | LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.