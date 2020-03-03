I took a dip into the archives for this photo, one of the more unusual things I’ve photographed in my 36 years in photojournalism.

On the afternoon of May 11, 1996, a storm passed though Lancaster County, and I was out looking for storm damage to photograph. I was east of the city when I got a call from Sunday News Editor Marv Adams telling me to go to Drytown Road in Rawlinsville. I thought he told me there were trees on wires, which commonly happens during storms. When I arrived, I realized I must have misunderstood because what I found was a trampoline on the wires.

THE METHOD: This was a few years before digital cameras so there's no metadata to get camera and exposure information. I was probably using a Nikon D90 camera, and I believe we were using Fujicolor film. This picture looks like it was shot with my Nikon 85 mm f-2 lens.

