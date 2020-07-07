With all that’s going on in this country and around the world right now, I thought this would be a perfect image. I had considered submitting it for publication before, but then I ended up taking a photo I thought was better than this one.

I took this photo just over the county line in West Sadsbury Township, Chester County. I remember exactly where it was, but I can’t remember why I was that far east. The image was created 12 years ago — April 23, 2008.

THE METHOD: Canon 1D with a 70-200mm lens set at 150mm, shutter speed of 1/500 of a second, aperture at F-3.5 at ISO 100.

Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP | LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.