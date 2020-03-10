I decided to ride my Harley down to Port Deposit, Maryland. I brought my new Nikon D5 camera with me to experiment, since I just got it from eBay.
I made several stops along the route to check out my new camera and get used to it so I can use it with confidence for my newspaper assignments down the road.
I shot several frames at Conowingo Fisherman’s Park and some waterfronts, including one in front of Lee’s Landing Dock Bar in Port Deposit.
My last stop was at the Marina Park when the sun was starting to go down. I noticed a couple walking along the waterfront. I followed them through the viewfinder of my camera until they were under the sun.
I fired off several frames as I changed the settings to get a good image. This is the image I created.
It’s important for me to include the method for buying a Nikon camera on eBay. You have to be sure the camera is not a grey-market product because you’ll have trouble repairing the camera if it breaks. The camera I found is a solid choice because the seller included the receipt from a known camera shop where he bought it. Also, he sent the camera sent to Nikon Pro Service for a complete cleanup before he posted it on eBay, and included a photo of the receipt, too.
The method: Nikon D5, Nikkor 70-200 mm f-2.8, shot at f-22, 1/1250, ISO 100. Processed with Adobe Photoshop.
Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP | LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.