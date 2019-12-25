I enjoy going to Ken’s Gardens when the greenhouse is full of colorful poinsettias. They use spray paint to turn white flowers blue or purple. This photo started as a blue plant.

It was shot with an iPhone 7s and processed with an app called Snapseed — a free app I highly recommend. The phone lens was set to 4.0 mm, an ISO of 50, aperture of 1.8 and the shutter speed was 1/15 of a second.

I processed the image with the app as I usually do in Photoshop. Crop, brighten, dodge and burn. The best part is a filter called Grunge that works really well with flowers.

Once you are in the filter, slide your finger to the left or the right and stop when you like what you see. I usually do many versions and save each so I can look at them on a bigger screen and choose the one I like best.

It’s Christmas Day. I hope you and your loved ones have a great day and if you happen to have a new phone, try out the app and enjoy exploring with Snapseed.

The Method: iPhone 7s, 4.0 mm lens, 50 ISO, f-1.8 and 1/15 shutter speed. Processed in Snapseed app.

Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP | LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.

