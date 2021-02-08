In November I celebrated my 20th anniversary working for LNP. There are several assignments that are memorable for a variety of reasons. I will share those stories over the next few months.

On the evening of Friday, Jan. 9, 2015, I headed to Nolt’s Pond in New Holland to take photos of ice skaters at night. I bundled up and traveled to the place I had skated when I was a youth. I tried to find the perfect angle to try to silhouette the skaters against the night sky plus have some nice long shadows. That is the image above.

After a short while, I started taking photos of some boys around the bonfire, and got a little closer and enjoyed the warmth. Then I heard someone near the edge of the pond say, “I think I might need some stitches.” I quickly walked over, looked at the young man and said, “Yep, you are going to need a few stitches. Don’t go anywhere; I have a first aid kit in my car.”

The young man had hit his knee on a rock protruding from the frozen ice and had a 3-inch laceration across his kneecap that laid open about half-inch. I came back, handed a flashlight to someone, applied some gauze bandages and wrapped it. “It looks like you have done this before,” the boy holding the flashlight said. “Yeah, once or twice,” I responded.

The young man was team Mennonite, and they were trying to decide how they would get somewhere for medical care. I told them I would drive them the few blocks to Quick Care in New Holland. When we arrived they were closed, so without hesitation, I said “It looks like we are headed to Ephrata hospital.”

When I left the house that evening, I never expected I would be a good Samaritan making a trip to the emergency room with a complete stranger. Like most of my trips to the emergency room, this is another I will never forget.

THE METHOD: Canon 1D Mark III DSLR with an EF 70-200 f/2.8 lens at 115 mm. ISO 6400, Shutter 1/80, Aperture 3.2. Shot in color and converted to black and white in Photoshop.

