There is no photography without shadow and light, which might be why photographers are so drawn to heavy shadows.
On this particular morning, Jan. 8, I was going out to capture the county, freshly coated with snow and ice. I had a fresh cup of coffee in hand and was ready to brave the cold.
I often grab a few throwaway shots on my way to an assignment or at the start of one. I like to tell myself it kick-starts my creativity, and maybe it’s just a placebo, but I think it works.
This was one of those throwaways.
It’s not often I get to be both in front of and behind the camera.
Now, it serves as a nice reminder of the start of that day and an exaggeration of how long my arms are. What’s not an exaggeration is the size of the coffee mug I usually have — a 32-ounce fuel tank.
THE METHOD: Nikon D5, Nikkor 24-70 mm f-2.8, shot at f-8, 1/1000, ISO 400. Processed with Adobe Photoshop.
