Shadows
I was leaving for an assignment, coffee in hand, and really loved the shadows drawn out along the the inside wall of the stairwell in our parking garage. Every now and again, I decide to be both in front of and behind the lens, but it's a rare occasion. This photo was taken on Jan. 8, 2020.

 TY LOHR | Digital Staff

There is no photography without shadow and light, which might be why photographers are so drawn to heavy shadows.

On this particular morning, Jan. 8, I was going out to capture the county, freshly coated with snow and ice. I had a fresh cup of coffee in hand and was ready to brave the cold.

I often grab a few throwaway shots on my way to an assignment or at the start of one. I like to tell myself it kick-starts my creativity, and maybe it’s just a placebo, but I think it works.

This was one of those throwaways.

It’s not often I get to be both in front of and behind the camera.

Now, it serves as a nice reminder of the start of that day and an exaggeration of how long my arms are. What’s not an exaggeration is the size of the coffee mug I usually have — a 32-ounce fuel tank.

THE METHOD: Nikon D5, Nikkor 24-70 mm f-2.8, shot at f-8, 1/1000, ISO 400. Processed with Adobe Photoshop.

Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP | LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.