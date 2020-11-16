One by one, from all over the county, sunset photos started showing up in my Facebook feed Nov. 4. From all around the county, more than 30 images from friends, family and those on the Lancaster County Photography page hit the internet. It seems we all saw the same thing, from different perspectives, and captured the sunset.

My son, Jordan, has often gone to Nolts Pond in New Holland to watch the sun set. As I saw the colors in the sky that evening, that’s where I went. As I pulled into the parking lot, a woman captured the changing colors with her cellphone. I walked to the east side of the pond to get a reflection off the water.

“It looks as if everyone had the same idea,” I said as I approached a man with his camera on a tripod.

“Isn’t that beautiful?” his wife asked.

Yes, it was. It turns out the couple were from Lansdale, touring and photographing Lancaster County for the day. It ended with an amazing view.

THE METHOD: Canon EOS 1DX with a 24-70 mm lens set at 42 mm, shutter speed of 1/400 of a second, aperture at f-5 at ISO 2000.

Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP | LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.