Sitting on a bench waiting for my assignment to start, I caught this squirrel running up a tree in the rose garden at Buchanan Park in Lancaster.

THE METHOD: Taken with a Nikon D5, Nikkor 80-400mm 4.5/5.6 at 400mm, 1/400 sec.; f5.6; ISO 500; apperature priority; pattern metering. Processed in Adobe Photoshop and Nik Collection Analog Efex Pro2.

Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP | LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.