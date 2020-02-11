San Juan Islands
Buy Now

The sun sets over the San Juan Islands along the Straight of Georgia off the coast of Washington state on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

 Suzette Crandall

The sun sets over one of the San Juan Islands along the Strait of Georgia off the coast of Washington state in July.

I promised this photo from an earlier Viewfinder column for those who follow along. I thought it is a great time to show this image as our current weather pattern has been anything but sunny and bright.

If you ever get the chance to take a boat ride from Bellingham, Washington, make sure to do it. It’s a lovely ride over smooth water.

Sign up for our newsletter

THE METHOD: The lens used was a 24-70 mm set to 35 mm, employed on a Nikon D4S body. 1/2000 of a second was my shutter speed at f-8 with the camera set to 400 ISO. Captured in RAW and processed in Photoshop and Luminar, I toned the image with this software.

Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP | LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.