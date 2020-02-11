The sun sets over one of the San Juan Islands along the Strait of Georgia off the coast of Washington state in July.
I promised this photo from an earlier Viewfinder column for those who follow along. I thought it is a great time to show this image as our current weather pattern has been anything but sunny and bright.
If you ever get the chance to take a boat ride from Bellingham, Washington, make sure to do it. It’s a lovely ride over smooth water.
THE METHOD: The lens used was a 24-70 mm set to 35 mm, employed on a Nikon D4S body. 1/2000 of a second was my shutter speed at f-8 with the camera set to 400 ISO. Captured in RAW and processed in Photoshop and Luminar, I toned the image with this software.
