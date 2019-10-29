I love the architecture of Veterans Memorial Bridge – one of two bridges that connect Lancaster and York counties. The big stone arches, the old-timey lights, the reflection of the bridge on a day the river is still. All of it.
As my colleague Chris Knight pointed out in last week’s “Through the Viewfinder,” it’s always good to slow down sometimes when you are out on an assignment, and that’s exactly what led to this photo I made earlier this month.
I was covering the Albatwitch Day festival in Columbia on Oct. 12 and loved the reflection of the bridge in the Susquehanna. It was actually the second time in a two-week span that I decided to grab some photos of the bridge (earlier in the week I met a fishermen casting lines under a stone pillar on the York County side).
Since I’m not a native to central Pennsylvania, my curiosity and fascination of the bridge led me to do a little research.
A covered bridge was constructed in 1834 to replace the ferry that was used to traverse the river in warmer months (hence, the Wrights Ferry Bridge now). But the 19th century bridge didn’t last too long.
Nearly three decades later, as the Civil War was raging in the mid-state, Confederate rebel soldiers were planning to cross it and overcome Lancaster. The Union was outnumbered and retreated, keeping the rebel armies in York County by burning down the covered bridge on June 28, 1863, according to rivertownes.org.
The iconic stone bridge that’s now one of the two that connects the neighboring counties was built nearly 70 years later, finished in the midst of the Great Depression in 1930.
So keep that in mind the next time you’re dodging mayflies while crossing the river on the 89-year-old bridge.
THE METHOD: Taken with Nikon D5 at ISO 500, 1/250th of a second with a Nikkor 24-70mm shot at 24mm at f14. Processed in Photoshop Camera Raw.
Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP and LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.