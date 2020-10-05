Tradescantia pallida blooms in front of begonias at my home in New Holland Sept. 21.

The dark purple leaves produce pale purple flowers with bright yellow stamens at the ends of the stems. My wife and I fell in love with this lovely plant when we visited the Caribbean island of St. Martin, where it is quite common. This plant has been moved indoors, where we hope it will survive another winter.

THE METHOD: Canon EOS 1DX with a 100 mm macro lens, shutter speed of 1/60 of a second, aperture at f-5 at ISO 3200.

