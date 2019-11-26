On the last day of September, I had the day off and stopped at Scoops Ice Cream and Grill outside Mountville to get an ice cream cone. When I was walking back to my car with two scoops of no-sugar-added cherry vanilla ice cream on a waffle cone, I spied a praying mantis in a bush. I reached into my car and pulled out my camera. After I took a couple of pictures, the praying mantis turned and appeared to be looking at me — or at least in my direction.
THE METHOD: Nikon D4s camera with a Nikon 80-400 mm f-4.5-5.6 lens. The exposure was shutter speed 1/320 with aperture at f-7.1 and 1600 ISO.
Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP and LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.