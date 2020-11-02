I’ve always wanted to see the Grand Canyon. It’s been a bucket list item for me for a long time. So early this spring, when my friend and I were planning to fly to Arizona to visit another friend, we had planned to see the American wonder.

But then, well … you know. We scrapped that plan and ended up doing a backcountry camping trip in the Finger Lakes, the subject of one of my viewfinders a few weeks back.

What’s the next best thing to the real Grand Canyon? The one in northern Pennsylvania, of course.

My fiancee and I took a day trip to Wellsboro about a week ago to visit Pine Creek Gorge (the official name of the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon).

It was beautiful. We were a few days past peak leaf peeping for Tioga County, but the views were stunning nonetheless.

We had hiked (I’m using that word loosely because the “hikes” were short and easy out-and-back trails for the most part) around the top of the gorge earlier in the day, and in doing so, I fell back in love with shooting panoramic photos.

Shooting panoramas is a great way to add a lot of detail in a shot while showing the landscape. Not to mention, it’s your best chance at getting a “wide” shot if you only have a 70-200 mm lens with you.

On the last hike of the day, traversing down what seemed to be a million crooked wooden stairs, we ended up in the bottom of the gorge in the extremely shallow Pine Creek. I took one more panorama for the day to try to encompass the beautiful colors.

The yellows reflecting off the creek and the orange popping on the other side show only a fraction of how gorgeous (pun fully intended) the trip was. It might be too late for this season, but I highly suggest adding this to your bucket list for next fall.

THE METHOD: Nikon D5, 70-200 mm f-2.8. Each frame shot at 70 mm, f-4.5, 1600 ISO. Merged and processed in Photoshop.

Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP | LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.