Sun. Sea. Surf. Salt. Sand. There was to be a beautiful sunrise photo for you to view, but the clouds had a different idea and hid Mother Nature's heater from sight on this beautiful morning.

This image was shot from the fisherman’s pier in Cape Henlopen State Park in Lewes, Delaware.

I had intended to use the Delaware Breakwater Lighthouse as a foreground, but it didn't line up with the sun, nor did I have a long enough lens to shoot it from the beach behind me. In my sleepy, stupor at 4 a.m., I forgot to take along a wide-angle lens and had to resort to my iPhone for this image.

I processed the photo in Photoshop and Luminar. I used a filter within Luminar to knock down the noise that was captured in the clouds above the water. Otherwise, it was my normal process to brighten, color correct and add contrast to my liking.

I think it’s a moody, colorful image, and although it was far from what I had intended to capture that morning, sometimes you take what you get and drive home happy.

THE METHOD: Shot on an iPhone 7 plus with following settings: ISO 32, shutter speed 1/30 of a second, f-1.8 aperture and the lens at 4 mm. Processed in Photoshop and Luminar.

