I was attracted to these mums recently when they were full of raindrops from earlier in the day. I grabbed my cameras and got to work.

THE METHOD: Nikon D4S body with a 105 mm micro lens. My shutter speed was set at 1/320th of a second and the aperture to f-8 with an ISO of 1600. As it was getting dark, I also used fill flash from my Nikon SB 910 speedlight. The flash was set between one and two stops under the available light.

I didn't really need to do much with this image once I started working on it. Processing was completed in Photoshop as well as Luminar, where I added a bit of contrast.

Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP | LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.