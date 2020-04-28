I was riding my motorcycle, heading south, right before we started to realize the coronavirus crisis was getting worse. I was enjoying the warm weather and the sun, getting more vitamin D to lift my mood and feeling the breeze blowing against my face as I rode along the winding road.

The sun was going down as I returned north, and I saw a beautiful sunset. I pulled off to the shoulder on Route 222 when I found a spot with a field about 4 feet below road level.

I saw an opportunity to take a picture of my 2012 Harley-Davidson Street Glide in silhouette against the sunset.

THE METHOD: Nikon D5 camera with a Nikon 24-70 mm lens at 55mm, shutter speed at 1/125 with the aperture at f/125 with ISO 100. Processed in Adobe Photoshop.

Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP | LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.