Sometimes the best camera for a job is the one you have with you. That was the case when my husband and I came across this moth on my mother-in-law’s garage floor last summer.

I pulled out my iPhone 7 Plus and shot a bunch of images of this critter. I believe it is called a waved sphinx moth, but please don’t hold it against me if I’m wrong. I just know it was a big, interesting-looking moth resting on the floor.

I think the coloring of the moth blended in well with the pores of the cement, and that is why I chose to keep this jpeg image as a color photograph instead of converting it to black and white.

THE METHOD: iPhone 7 Plus was set at 4.0mm at f-1.8. The shutter was set at 1/125 second at ISO 40. The image was processed in Photoshop with minor dodging and burning to complete this look.

Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP | LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.