I went to my files for this dew-covered morning glory that lives at my neighbor’s mailbox. I figured everyone could use a dose of cheer and color.

I hope you are all getting out for energizing walks and enjoying the spring as it unfolds before our eyes. This is a great time to appreciate Mother Nature and all of the blooming flowers springing up around us — pun intended. Stay safe.

The Method: Shot with a Nikon D610 on a 105 mm micro lens. An ISO of 200, at f-16 with the shutter set to 1/320 of a second was used to make this image.

This RAW image was processed in Photoshop with minimal corrections needed. Sometimes when the light is just perfect with a properly exposed photo, you don’t need to do much except crop the photo to fit your eye.

Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP | LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.