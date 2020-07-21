I was heading to Strasburg to look for a photo for a hot weather feature when I spotted a horse with her foal on a property along Strasburg Pike. For me, it was a rare sight to see the two of them together, but maybe not for you.

It got me to stop and photograph them through the fence. It made an interesting image, and I chose black-and-white because it brings you to the animals and makes them stand out.

THE METHOD: Nikon D4s camera with a Nikon 70-200 mm lens zoomed to 170 mm, shutter speed at 1/800 and aperture at f-5 with ISO of 400. Processed in Adobe Photoshop.

Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP | LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.