Sometimes I like to go off the beaten path to find a photo, looking for that angle no one else has seen.

After the snow in December, I did just that, walking a trail at the Falmouth boat access in Conoy Township to get a better view of the river. The snow on the tops of the rocks reminded me of a lunar landscape. Scary to think these rocks are what is under that water in the summer.

THE METHOD: The equipment: Nikon D5, Nikon 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6 at 260mm, 1/3200 sec., f/5.6, ISO 250, aperture priority, pattern metering. The process: Adobe Photoshop, Nik Collection Analog Efex Pro2.

Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP | LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.